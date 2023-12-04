Working Iowa: Donutland looks to add to team carrying on decades of tradition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “33 years now at this Donutland,” said Bob Cross of Cedar Rapids. That’s how long he’s been visiting the Donutland on Center Point Road daily.

”I usually get the cream filled Long John or the cinnamon roll, or the double chocolate or the cherry,” Cross says they’re all good.

He’s not the only customer making a stop at the northeast side Donutland a part of his daily routine.

“Oh at least 30, 35 years,” said Dennis Harris. He visits the location daily too.

“We have a group in here and they’re friendly and we get together. There’s usually three or four tables and we just visit and have a good time,” Harris explained.

They come for their favorite donuts and enjoy good company. It’s customers like Cross and Harris that have helped this Donutland location stand the test of time.

”We bought the last remaining Donutland September of 2018,” said Jeff Collins, Owner of Donutland.

Originating in Illinois he says there were once 63 Donutlands, since buying the last remaining store in Cedar Rapids they’ve expanded back up to four locations.

”It’s not just the donut and the coffee. It’s the community gathering here at a small little building and we’re growing as a company but still staying small and local,” Ceria Thomas said, Manager at Donutland.

They’re looking to add to their team. The company says they offer flexible schedules with both part and full time positions in customer service and the kitchen.

“We’re working in a donut shop. We want people to come in and smile on their face and leave with a smile on their face. So it’s a really simple equation,” said Collins.

A simple equation to becoming a Cedar Rapids tradition.

“It’s a good staff and they’re good friendly people and and you we love the donuts. So that’s why,” said Harris.

