Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

VIDEO: Driver leads police on chase while towing mobile home

A driver led Missouri authorities on a chase while hauling an entire mobile home. (CNN, WFXT, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS PD, ROCKLAND PD, ANN ARBOR PD, ISP)
By Gabe Swartz and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - It’s not often police pursue an oversized load, but on Thanksgiving night, officers in Missouri did.

Excelsior Springs Police released dashcam footage Tuesday of an attempted traffic stop. The truck they tried to pull over was towing a mobile home. When it failed to stop, police began a pursuit, KCTV reports.

Video voiced over by Sgt. Craven discusses the pursuit of a driver who had been “traveling all over the roadway.” Officers attempted and failed to use stop sticks but eventually were able to stop the man and take him into custody.

The driver was going about 30 miles per hour, Craven said. His truck and mobile home were damaged in the chase.

“It’s not every day that officers find themselves in a pursuit with a house,” police wrote on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the sideline during the first half of the Big Ten...
Iowa to play Tennessee in Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day
The Iowa State football team (7-5, 6-3 Big 12) has accepted an invitation to play in the 65th...
Iowa State to Face Memphis in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Luke Eckardt poses on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct....
Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget
Bazaar returns to Iowa City Public Library
Bazaar returns to Iowa City Public Library

Latest News

A driver led Missouri authorities on a chase while hauling an entire mobile home. (CNN, WFXT,...
Take a look: Police chase mobile home after driver towing it flees traffic stop
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Divers have found wreckage, remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, US Air Force says
A Los Angeles man has been identified as the suspect in three recent killings of homeless men....
Expert looks at suspected serial killer's unusual pattern after 4 shootings in 4 days
Five members of a family were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a home in Washington...
5 family members found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Washington state