University of Iowa Health Care set to open two urgent care clinics in Quad Cities

By Emily Schrad
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa Health Care is set to expand its urgent care clinics into two new communities in Iowa: Bettendorf and Davenport. This is the latest example of the University of Iowa Health Care system expanding beyond its home base in Iowa City.

UIHC said expanding into this part of the state will make it more convenient for patients and employees who live in the Quad Cities.

“We actually have a lot of patients and employees that live in the Quad City area, so this is an opportunity for us to continue to provide care to them,” said Rachel Kirchner, Director of Clinical Services at UI Health Care.

Starting in January, Davenport will be home to the newest University of Iowa Urgent Care clinic, with a Bettendorf location set to open in late spring/early summer of next year.

Rachel Kirchner, Director of Clinical Services at UI Health Care emphasized the importance of having local health care close to home.

”When you’re sick, you don’t typically leave home, and for our employees who want to get their care at their own facility, driving to the closest location urgent care that we have right now would be on the east side of Iowa City. That’s a 45-minute drive. So, to be able to provide it closer to home, especially when you’re not feeling well, it’s just a convenience we can add to our patients,” said Kirchner.

For those with non-traditional schedules, the clinics will also have extended hours.

”Having the ability to open earlier at 7:00 AM and extend our hours to 9:00 PM on the weekdays is really a convenience to our patients that maybe have a semi-emergent need outside of the standard business hours of their normal primary care physician so,” she said.

Kirchner added the clinics have been about two years in the making.

”To be able to have something locally for them to go to when they have those emergent needs and still keep their care within the system of UI healthcare, it definitely helps as they navigate to their primary care physician or specialty physician that they’re already seeing at UI Health Care,” she said.

