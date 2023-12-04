Traffic Pattern Changes in Coralville

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting tomorrow, drivers on 1st Avenue at I-80 will have to follow new traffic control patterns. The Iowa D-O-T says the dedicated southbound 1st Avenue right turn lane will be moved adjacent to the southbound 1st Avenue through lane. Drivers will turn right at the traffic signal to head west on 1-80. These changes will come *after the peak morning commute tomorrow. Officials say the new traffic pattern will go through April of next year. It’s part of the D-O-T’s project to make the interchange at 1-80 exit 242 and 1st Avenue a diverging diamond interchange.

Traffic Pattern Changes

