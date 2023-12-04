Show You Care
‘Tis the season: tracking trends in charitable giving
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - This time of year is known as the season of giving, but do nonprofits actually see an impact?

KCRG spoke with one Eastern Iowa non-profit about what they’ve seen this holiday season.

Centrally Rooted is a Dubuque nonprofit focused on music therapy and creative expression for mental health.

Sunday was a free event for the community with plenty of singing and stomping.

“This is kind of our way to say ‘thank you’ to the community that’s recognized us this year,” said Callie Fitzgerald, Founder of Centrally Rooted.

Some that of recognition came on Giving Tuesday. This year was the first time Centrally Rooted had participated.

“We have an overall larger...goal at Centrally Rooted of $250,000 for the end-of-year goal. The Giving Tuesday was really successful for us. And we were able to reach 512 participants when we had a goal of reaching 500. So we’re really happy about that,” said Fitzgerald.

However, across the board for nonprofits, it may be a different story. A report out earlier this year from the Fundraising Effectiveness Project, administered in part by Giving Tuesday, looked at the first quarter of 2023.

The report found donor participation is down -3.8% from the year before.

The report also said fundraising dollars are down -0.7% compared to 2022. One percent may not sound like a lot, but across all charitable giving, it’s a decrease of millions of dollars.

Despite the numbers, nonprofits like Centrally Rooted are pushing ahead with their mission.

“We’re really trying to uplift this neighborhood and bring them some positive energy and skills for life,” said Fitzgerald.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

