Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Three injured in Chickasaw County crash

State patrol is investigating a crash that injured three people in Chickasaw County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State patrol is investigating a crash that injured three people in Chickasaw County.

It happened Sunday afternoon along Highway 18, about halfway between New Hampton and Charles City.

A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says an SUV was going at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The SUV went into a ditch, where it rolled.

It sheared off a power line pole before coming to a rest.

One passenger had to be airlifted to the hospital. Two others were taken away by ambulance.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the sideline during the first half of the Big Ten...
Iowa to play Tennessee in Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day
The Iowa State football team (7-5, 6-3 Big 12) has accepted an invitation to play in the 65th...
Iowa State to Face Memphis in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Luke Eckardt poses on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct....
Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget
Bazaar returns to Iowa City Public Library
Bazaar returns to Iowa City Public Library

Latest News

An Iowa nonprofit is working to empower refugee women with a new program that helps remove...
Iowa nonprofit hopes to empower refugee women with new program
An Iowa nonprofit is working to empower refugee women with a new program that helps remove...
Iowa nonprofit hopes to empower refugee women with new program
State patrol is investigating a crash that injured three people in Chickasaw County.
Three injured in Chickasaw County crash
As millions of Americans are traveling for the holidays, the airline industry is dealing with...
Airlines crack down on unruly passengers as millions of Americans plan to travel for holidays