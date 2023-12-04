Three injured in Chickasaw County crash
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State patrol is investigating a crash that injured three people in Chickasaw County.
It happened Sunday afternoon along Highway 18, about halfway between New Hampton and Charles City.
A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says an SUV was going at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. The SUV went into a ditch, where it rolled.
It sheared off a power line pole before coming to a rest.
One passenger had to be airlifted to the hospital. Two others were taken away by ambulance.
