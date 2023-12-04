Show You Care
Ted Lasso himself, Jason Sudeikis, visits Caitlin Clark, Iowa women’s basketball team

Celebrities both on and off the basketball court made their way to Carver Hawkeye Arena over the weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Celebrities both on and off the basketball court made their way to Carver Hawkeye Arena over the weekend.

Actor Jason Sudeikis and WNBA player Sue Bird showed up to watch the game and met with the team.

They had been in Kansas to watch the Connecticut versus Kansas men’s game before stopping in Iowa to watch the Hawks 99-to-65 win over Bowling Green.

The team took to social media to share a video of Sudeikis dancing on the Hawkeye dance cam.

In the locker room after the game, coach Lisa Bluder introduced them as the “Best Player and Best Coach in America” - a reference to Jason Sudeikis’ role as Ted Lasso, the American football coach turned British soccer coach, in the Apple TV series “Ted Lasso.”

Sudeikis also autographed a “Believe” sign hung up in the building in another nod to the TV show.

