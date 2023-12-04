Pete Davidson adds second show at Paramount in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson will be in Cedar Rapids to perform at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, and he’s adding a second show due to high demand.

The comedian’s 8 p.m. show, which was announced last week, has sold out, but a second show has been added for 10:30 p.m. on the same day.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.