Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Pete Davidson adds second show at Paramount in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson will be in Cedar Rapids to perform at the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, and he’s adding a second show due to high demand.

The comedian’s 8 p.m. show, which was announced last week, has sold out, but a second show has been added for 10:30 p.m. on the same day.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

