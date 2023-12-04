Officials urge safe, smart driving during the holidays

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is partnering with law enforcement agencies to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving.

Officials say that more parties and festivities tend to bring out more drunk drivers. They say it’s hard to have a happy holiday season if you’re arrested for drunk driving.

“Drunk driving isn’t just dangerous, it’s illegal,” says Impaired Driving Program Administrator Todd Olmstead. “Drivers have a choice: follow the law and respect their fellow drivers by refraining from drunk driving, or make the choice to drive drunk, put others at risk, and risk their own mortality. We need a commitment from every driver to keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday.”

In 2022, 35% of Iowa’s fatal crashes involved an impaired driver. In December 2022, roughly 1,100 Iowa drivers were charged with an OWI.

Impaired drivers have many options to get home safely, such as calling a taxi or rideshare service, or designating a sober driver ahead of time.Some also communities have a sober ride program that people can use.

