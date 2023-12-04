Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Officials urge safe, smart driving during the holidays

‘Tis the season to drive sober
Drive sober or get pulled over
Drive sober or get pulled over(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is partnering with law enforcement agencies to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving.

Officials say that more parties and festivities tend to bring out more drunk drivers. They say it’s hard to have a happy holiday season if you’re arrested for drunk driving.

“Drunk driving isn’t just dangerous, it’s illegal,” says Impaired Driving Program Administrator Todd Olmstead. “Drivers have a choice: follow the law and respect their fellow drivers by refraining from drunk driving, or make the choice to drive drunk, put others at risk, and risk their own mortality. We need a commitment from every driver to keep the roads free of drunk drivers so that everyone can have a safe holiday.”

In 2022, 35% of Iowa’s fatal crashes involved an impaired driver. In December 2022, roughly 1,100 Iowa drivers were charged with an OWI.

Impaired drivers have many options to get home safely, such as calling a taxi or rideshare service, or designating a sober driver ahead of time.Some also communities have a sober ride program that people can use.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Cedar Rapids middle schooler and his mother among those killed in Friday night crash
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the sideline during the first half of the Big Ten...
Iowa to play Tennessee in Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day
Luke Eckardt poses on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct....
Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget
The Iowa State football team (7-5, 6-3 Big 12) has accepted an invitation to play in the 65th...
Iowa State to Face Memphis in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Latest News

(Photos by: Last Hope Animal Rescue)
Nearly 100 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Cedar Rapids
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Cedar Rapids middle schooler and his mother among those killed in Friday night crash
City of Cedar Rapids seeks artists for full sized basketball court mural at Delaney Park
Central Rivers AEA Executive Director of Educational Services Jen Sigrist joins us to talk...
How parents can help their high school seniors be college and career ready