Nearly 100 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Last Hope Animal Rescue announced that they had helped Cedar Valley Humane in rescuing cats from a hoarding situation and that they’re looking for help from the public.

Last Hope Animal Rescue says that they took in 20 cats from the home on Monday, but that 75 had already been pulled from the residence. They say they are still looking to rescue 20 more on the property.

The organization is looking for support from community members as they take in all of these animals. They say that some of the cats and kittens could be house cats, while others would be looking to be barn/outdoor placement cats.

They are looking for donations of paper towels, clumping cat litter, and high-quality cat food both dry and wet. They say every cat will need vaccinations and testing for feline leukemia and FIV, so monetary donations are also requested.

You can find more information on how to adopt or donate at their website here.

