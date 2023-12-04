Show You Care
National Czech and Slovak Museum & Library welcome new traditions during Old World Christmas Market

By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Old World Christmas Market at the National Czech and Slovak museum wrapped up Sunday afternoon, but not without the addition of a few new traditions.

The market has been going on for roughly 15 years, but organizers say this has been the largest year yet.

This was the first year for the market’s pop-up restaurant with food made by a Czech chef. The restaurant was serving traditional Czech and Slovak dishes like open face sandwiches and different kinds of soups. Organizers say the first year for the restaurant was a success. There was a line to get the food all day yesterday.

”You can get a taste of our true culture. I know that in the Czech Village we don’t have a full-service Czech restaurant, so this is our attempt at that. And Slovak...he’s even serving some Slovak dishes which is great,” said Cecilia Rokusek, President and CEO of the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library.

Another new addition this year was the crowning of Miss Slovak of Iowa. The winner goes on to compete in the national competition in Wilber Nebraska.

”So Iowa will be represented. They haven’t been represented in a year or two, so I’m thrilled that I’m on the board for Wilber, Nebraska for the National Czech Slovak pageant,” Rokusek said.

Rokusek said that they hope to continue the pageant in the coming years, as well as expand the children’s crafts section of the market.

