Maquoketa girl scout earns silver award after creating sustainable court for popular kids game

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - A Maquoketa girl earned the highest award a middle school Girl Scout can achieve after developing a sustainable way to create pits for a popular game.

Madison Herring worked with Vestas American Wind Technology to learn about engineering, robotics, and wind energy, and in doing so found a way to combine her interest in science with the popular game Gaga Ball.

Gaga ball is a high-energy sport played with a soft foam ball in an octagonal pit. The game combines dodging, striking, running, and jumping skills while trying to hit opponents with a ball.

Herring pitched her idea of creating a Gaga Ball pit to Maquoketa city manager, Josh Boldt as a way of bringing more kids to the park. Herring and the team at Vestas developed a way that would make the dream a reality, with Vestas donating all of the material needed.

“When you make goals for yourself, that helps you prepare for your future to be successful,” says Herring. “Being in Girl Scouts and helping with community projects helped me make goals for my future.”

A Maquoketa Parks Department crew helped create the pit, raking out gravel, framing the octagon, pouring cement, and assembling the recycled materials into the pit.

A bench was also made from recycled blades, and the company, Canvus, painted and sealed the bench at no charge.

You can find the pit at First Ward Park in Maquoketa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.