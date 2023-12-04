Man sentenced to 62 years in prison for attempting to murder Cedar Rapids Police Officer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has sentenced the man convicted of attempting to murder a Cedar Rapids officer to prison.

On July 30th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Police were involved in a shooting that occurred in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE during a traffic stop. Officials say an officer observed Brandon Nelson driving recklessly at excessive speeds on Edgewood Road. Nelson drove his vehicle head-on toward the officer, forcing him to maneuver his squad car out of the way.

When Police pulled Nelson over, Nelson pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at multiple officers. The officers discharged their firearms at Nelson until he fell to the ground. He sustained three gunshot wounds from which he recovered. None of the officers were injured.

Nelson’s defense argued he was attempting “suicide by cop” during the incident.

On September 7th, 2023, a jury found Nelson guilty on 13 counts including:

Attempt to Commit Murder of a Peace Officer

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon (two counts)

Assault on a Peace Officer while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon (three counts)

Interference with Official Acts while Armed with a Firearm (two counts)

Going Armed with Intent

Eluding

Driving While Barred

Persons Ineligible to Carry

Reckless Driving.

On December 4th, a judge ruled that Nelson would serve a sentence of 62 years in prison.

Nelson apologized in court saying, “I made a lot of bad decisions that night and I had no intent to hurt anyone that night but I put a lot of lives in danger without meaning to do it. and I had no right to do so....I definitely deserve a decent amount of prison time for that.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.