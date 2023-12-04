Man charged in Monticello killing pleads not guilty

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with killing a Monticello man in the 400 block of North Farley back on November 7th, 2023 is pleading ‘not guilty’.

48-year-old Aaron McAtee, had been outside a Fareway store where he worked when he was shot in what investigators say appears to be a random act of violence.

McAtee was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said they later found the suspect, identified as Nathan Russell, in Hopkinton. An officer shot Russell while trying to take them into custody when he failed to comply. Russell was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his gunshot injuries.

The Delaware County Deputy who shot Russell has been placed on incident leave, pending the continued investigation.

Russell was formally charged with:

Murder in the First Degree

Going Armed with Intent

Felon in possession of a Firearm

On December 2nd, Russell officially pled ‘not guilty’ to the charges. As part of the plea, he has demanded his right to a speedy trial.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.