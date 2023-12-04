Light rain or snow showers possible Monday night, then warmer air in a few days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Much of the work and school week will be pretty quiet, but the lone exception arrives later this evening.

Until then, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies in most locations, with the sun making an appearance at times. A little bit of light fog is possible this morning, though it appears that the denser fog is staying in western Iowa so far. Where clouds hang tough around here, temperatures may struggle to warm more than a few degrees today. With some sun, things should easily reach the upper 30s to low 40s.

A fast-moving storm system drops in from the northwest by this evening and tonight, carrying at least a little precipitation with it. This will fall in the form of scattered rain or snow showers as it moves through. While amounts should be light, there’s the chance that parts of the TV9 viewing area could see a dusting to perhaps half an inch of snow accumulate. Areas in the northeast would have the best shot at this. The time range for precipitation will be from around 6:00 or 7:00 p.m. this evening until about 5:00 or 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

With precipitation likely to exit early, most of Tuesday should be dry. With temperatures warming back to the upper 30s or around 40, we’ll even see whatever light amount of snow that sticks melt. Skies will be partly cloudy on average, with cloudier skies a bit more likely the farther east you go.

For the second half of the work week, we await a decent warm-up. While Wednesday shows the first signs of it with highs in the low to mid 40s as winds shift to a more southerly direction, the bigger jump takes place for Thursday into Friday. That’s when highs will likely push into the 50s for most of the viewing area, with overnight lows staying as warm as the mid to upper 30s.

It will be a brief bout of much warmer air, though, as things turn cooler into the weekend. That’s as our next bigger storm system arrives, giving us a shot at some periods of rain or snow at times. A lot of this system will depend on its track, with the computer models we use to help make our forecasts varying quite a bit still at this range. It’s something we’ll be watching, so check back for more updates.

One thing that seems a bit more certain is that the relatively cooler air stays into early next week, with temperatures near or just above normal remaining likely.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.