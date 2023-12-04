Iowa players prideful in each other, excited to “get back to work” ahead of bowl game

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeyes support each other no matter the result; it did not change after their 26-0 loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game.

“You can say whatever you want like, we don’t really care, we played our best,” said senior defensive back Sebastian Castro. “We played our best for each other.”

it’s always been a team that’s been willing to fight been willing to put in the work been willing to sacrifice for one another,” said senior defensive lineman Logan Lee. “Very blessed to be a part of this team.”

The Hawkeyes will try to earn their 11th win of the season in their upcoming bowl game.

“We’re gonna fight back. I’m just excited to get back to work be able to get over loss like this,” Lee said. “It’s gonna take a few days, but we’re gonna continue to grow and continue to be better for each other.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.