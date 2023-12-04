Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Iowa nonprofit hopes to empower refugee women with new program

An Iowa nonprofit is working to empower refugee women with a new program that helps remove barriers to finding jobs.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa nonprofit is working to empower refugee women with a new program that helps remove barriers to finding jobs.

Yasamin Ibrahimi, from Afghanistan, is the first participant in Goodwill’s Refugees Employment Skills Program.

Mary Hunter, president and CEO of Goodwill of Central Iowa, said the goal of the program is to empower others to find employment and make it purposeful.

During the six-week training, people, like Ibrahimi, will learn skills like teamwork and communication.

Goodwill says it’s hoping to add two more people to the skills program. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must be a woman refugee from Afghanistan.

Find more information, including an application form, here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the sideline during the first half of the Big Ten...
Iowa to play Tennessee in Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day
The Iowa State football team (7-5, 6-3 Big 12) has accepted an invitation to play in the 65th...
Iowa State to Face Memphis in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Luke Eckardt poses on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct....
Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget
Bazaar returns to Iowa City Public Library
Bazaar returns to Iowa City Public Library

Latest News

Three injured in Chickasaw County crash
An Iowa nonprofit is working to empower refugee women with a new program that helps remove...
Iowa nonprofit hopes to empower refugee women with new program
State patrol is investigating a crash that injured three people in Chickasaw County.
Three injured in Chickasaw County crash
As millions of Americans are traveling for the holidays, the airline industry is dealing with...
Airlines crack down on unruly passengers as millions of Americans plan to travel for holidays