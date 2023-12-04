Iowa Fire Marshal’s Division to investigate suspicious fire at Peosta Dollar General

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a fire that happened at a Peosta Dollar General store on Sunday has been deemed suspicious.

In a press release, police said the fire happened in the northwest corner of the Dollar General in the 8000 block of NICC Drive.

The fire is under investigation by the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Division and the Peosta Police Department.

No injuries were reported. Investigators are still working to determine the amount of damage the fire caused.

