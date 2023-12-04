Hawkeye’s shutout in Big Ten Championship leads to free beer at Cedar Rapids sports bar

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Pour Till They Score, that was the deal a Cedar Rapids sports bar offered during the Big Ten Championship game.

Anyone who signed up to play on a golf simulator at X-Golf Cedar Rapids during the game would get free beer until the Hawkeye’s scored against Michigan.

Iowa’s 26-0 shutout turned into around 100 free beers, which staff say cost them roughly $500 dollars, but staff say they don’t have any regrets.

“I think that being locally owned it’s nice to do things for the community,” Destinee Briner.

They’ve held this promotion throughout the season and say they’ll offer something for Iowa’s bowl game against Tennessee on New Years Day.

