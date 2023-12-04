Criminal probe into Davenport building collapse almost finished

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa’s top law enforcement agency is wrapping up the criminal investigation into The Davenport building collapse.

Special Agent Ryan Kedley is in the Major Crimes Unit at the Department of Criminal Investigations. He told TV-6 Investigates on Monday that an investigative report is being finalized.

The next step is handing it over to the Scott County Attorney’s Office.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham will ultimately decide whether anyone is criminally charged.

It’s not clear whether DCI will recommend charges, or if the prosecutor will file them. The county attorney’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Law enforcement has been looking to see if there was any negligence leading up to the collapse – or if there was criminality in the deaths of three residents.

Killed were 42-year-old Branden Colvin Sr., 51-year-old Ryan Hitchcock and 60-year-old Daniel Prien. All had suffered multiple crush injuries and “mechanical asphyxiation,” a term used to indicate that an object or body position prevented a person from breathing.

Investigators have declined to name the subject of their investigation.

Andrew Wold is the building’s owner. He is facing lawsuits from their families and survivors that accuse him of ignoring signs a collapse was imminent.

Since the collapse, the city has closed some of Wold’s other properties over safety concerns. He’s also sold some properties.

