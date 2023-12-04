Show You Care
City of Cedar Rapids seeks artists for full sized basketball court mural at Delaney Park

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Artists are being invited to apply to create a mural for the basketball court at a park in Cedar Rapids.

The full sized court mural will go on the playing surface of the Delaney Park basketball court.

The court is about 4,500 square feet and is located at 5240 Ave SW in Cedar Rapids.

City staff said a selection panel will choose an artist/team to collaborate with the neighborhood to develop “a community-informed color design mural proposal.”

The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2024, with the finalist/team to be selected by Feb. 20, 2024. Installation would begin over the summer of 2024.

For more information, click here.

