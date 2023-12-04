Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Airbnb is giving away 3 nights in ‘Santa’s Cabin’

Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.
Airbnb is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas decor in northern Finland.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb wants to host one family in the North Pole.

Well, maybe about as close as you can get.

The company is giving away three nights at a cabin decked-out in Christmas décor in northern Finland.

The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.
The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

The winter wonderland, dubbed “Santa’s Cabin,” is in the city of Rovaniemi.

Rovaniemi says it is the official hometown of Santa Claus, and it has what it calls the official Santa Claus Post Office.

The winners of the Airbnb giveaway can volunteer to help sort through thousands of letters there. They’ll even be supplied with elf attire to help get into the spirit.

The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from...
The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from Dec. 18–21.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)

The experience will be available to one family, with up to two adults and two children, from Dec. 18–21. Booking for the stay on Airbnb starts on Dec. 11 at 12 p.m. ET.

“Santa’s Cabin” is the latest themed adventure stay Airbnb has been offering, like the “Hocus Pocus” cottage and the Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Cedar Rapids middle schooler and his mother among those killed in Friday night crash
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the sideline during the first half of the Big Ten...
Iowa to play Tennessee in Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day
Luke Eckardt poses on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct....
Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget
The Iowa State football team (7-5, 6-3 Big 12) has accepted an invitation to play in the 65th...
Iowa State to Face Memphis in AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Latest News

FILE - Tina Turner is shown during an interview for NBC'TV "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2023
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
US, allies in talks on naval task force to protect shipping in Red Sea after Houthi attacks
In this Dec. 19, 2013 file photo, a passer-by walks near an entrance to a Target retail store...
Target is giving away $500 to 500 rewards members this holiday season
(Photos by: Last Hope Animal Rescue)
Nearly 100 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Cedar Rapids
Actor Jonathan Majors arrives at court for a trial on his domestic violence case, Monday, Dec....
Opening statements begin in Jonathan Majors assault trial in New York