Wartburg advances to NCAA semifinals with 31-28 victory over UW-Whitewater

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Wartburg football team came from behind to beat UW-Whitewater 31-28 in their NCAA playoff quarterfinal Saturday afternoon.

Nile McLaughlin threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. Hunter Clasen registered 117 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Carter Henry added 79 yards receiving and scored one touchdown for the Knights.

Wartburg advances to the semifinals next Saturday, Dec. 9. They will face North Central at 12 P.M. A site will be determined at a later date.

