Trump campaign pushes voters to commit to caucus during Cedar Rapids stop

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Trump was back in Iowa Saturday, asking voters to head to the state’s caucuses next month.

Iowa Representative Bobby Kaufmann (R- District 73) was on Kirkwood Community College’s campus for the event and said campaign organizers were looking to harness the enthusiasm of Trump’s base.

“It’s our job as a campaign to turn that enthusiasm and those new voters into caucus evening voters, which is why we’re so diligently having all these Caucus Commit events, so we can demystify the caucuses,” said Kaufmann.

He added, “We’ve gone out of our way to explain exactly what you’re going to see, exactly what you’re going to expect, and exactly what it looks like.”

Trump’s supporters were lined up outside the event before doors opened. TV9 spoke to a couple of them about if they were going to make it to a caucus.

“If I’m able to make it, I’d absolutely be there,” said Brittany Allen from Burlington.

“I plan on being there. My boss is phenomenal about giving time off, and he knows that I’d like to be there,” said Raven Stuefen from Cedar Rapids.

TV9 asked Kaufmann how crucial it was for Trump to win the Iowa caucuses, the first contest in the nominating calendar.

“[It’s] going to take all the oxygen out the other candidates’ air, and it’s just going to put [Trump] on the path to again being a Republican nominee.”

Despite Kaufmann’s prediction, historically, winning the Iowa caucuses doesn’t necessarily lead to becoming the party’s nominee or the president.

Only one Republican, George W Bush in 2000, won a contested Iowa caucus and then went on to become president.

TV9 also asked what’s the plan if Trump doesn’t win the caucuses January 15.

“Number one, he’s going to, so that’s not an option that that I need to worry about. But number two, we have a 50 state strategy,” said Kaufmann.

