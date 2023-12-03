Shed completely destroyed after Cedar Rapids Fire

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, the Cedar Rapids Police Department received a report of a shed on fire in the 3800 block of Crestwood Drive Northwest in Cedar Rapids. At the scene, crews found a shed immersed in flames. Part of the shed’s roof had already collapsed into the structure. The firefighters used hose lines from the outside to put out the fire.

The shed was completely destroyed by the fire.

