Precipitation Chances Continue This Evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After seeing a dreary day across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, precipitation chances will start to pick up throughout the evening and overnight hours. This will take a south to north approach. The southern zone will see the precipitation this evening while the northeastern zone will see it in the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Pinpoint Futurecast keeps precip chances in the forecast (KCRG)

The snow will exit as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. After it exits, we will stay partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures going back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Highs will be in the 30s & 40s (KCRG)

The trend of upper 30s and low 40s continues for Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday before we go back up into the upper 40s and low 50s for Thursday and Friday of next week. Right now, the next best chance of precipitation looks to be next weekend. Enjoy your evening.

