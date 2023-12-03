Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Precipitation Chances Continue This Evening

Right now, the forecast calls for a trace to 2" across Eastern Iowa
Right now, the forecast calls for a trace to 2" across Eastern Iowa(KCRG)
By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After seeing a dreary day across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s, precipitation chances will start to pick up throughout the evening and overnight hours. This will take a south to north approach. The southern zone will see the precipitation this evening while the northeastern zone will see it in the overnight hours and into the early morning hours of Sunday.

Pinpoint Futurecast keeps the precip chances in the forecast this evening.
Pinpoint Futurecast keeps the precip chances in the forecast this evening.(KCRG)
Pinpoint Futurecast keeps the precip chances in the forecast this evening.
Pinpoint Futurecast keeps the precip chances in the forecast this evening.(KCRG)
Pinpoint Futurecast keeps the precip chances in the forecast this evening.
Pinpoint Futurecast keeps the precip chances in the forecast this evening.(KCRG)
Pinpoint Futurecast keeps precip chances in the forecast
Pinpoint Futurecast keeps precip chances in the forecast(KCRG)

The snow will exit as we head into the late morning and early afternoon hours. After it exits, we will stay partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures going back into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Highs will be in the 30s & 40s
Highs will be in the 30s & 40s(KCRG)

The trend of upper 30s and low 40s continues for Monday, Tuesday and even Wednesday before we go back up into the upper 40s and low 50s for Thursday and Friday of next week. Right now, the next best chance of precipitation looks to be next weekend. Enjoy your evening.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning could bring slick road conditions...
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning could bring slick road conditions to Eastern Iowa
It’s the most important game of the season for the Hawkeyes on Saturday,
One local Hawkeye bar owner says there has been a change in game-day trends
Luke Eckardt poses on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct....
Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget
Ronald Bruce III
Cedar Rapids man sentenced after leaving scene of a crash that left a person paralyzed

Latest News

KCRG-TV 9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday, Morning, December 2nd
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning could bring slick road conditions...
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning could bring slick road conditions to Eastern Iowa
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning
An area of low pressure carries some light rain and snow through the region on Friday evening.
Some see light rain or snow Friday evening, potentially more widespread light rain or snow Saturday night