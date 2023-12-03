Show You Care
Morning snow and fog impact travel conditions

By Hannah Messier
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Slick spots and low visibilities are possible along roads this morning due to snow, cold temperatures, and fog.

Sunday & Sunday Night

Scattered snow showers are still falling across Eastern Iowa this morning with temperatures in the low 30s. Fog has also developed and a Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for part of the area through 9 a.m. Since temperatures are close to freezing, be very careful on roads this morning and watch for slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses. The snow will gradually come to an end during the late morning hours and exit our area by noon. After the snow ends, this afternoon we’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. Overnight we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows dipping into the 20s.

(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Monday and Beyond

Monday we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the low 40s. However, a round of isolated to scattered rain and snow showers will be possible Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Warmer air is forecasted to enter the Midwest for the end of the week, allowing high temperatures to rise into the low 50s for Thursday and Friday. Next weekend we’re watching for another chance of rain and snow showers.

(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

