Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Iowa to play Tennessee in Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Day

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the sideline during the first half of the Big Ten...
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz walks on the sideline during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ Mast | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team will be returning to Florida when the 17th-ranked Hawkeyes take on No. 21 Tennessee in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando, Florida.

The bowl game will take place at Camping World Stadium. The game will be televised on KCRG-TV9 with kickoff set for noon.

The Hawkeyes will be making their 36th bowl game appearance and their third Citrus Bowl appearance.

This matchup will mark the fourth between Iowa and Tennessee. The Hawkeyes are 1-2 against the Volunteers. Tennessee won the only bowl meeting, winning 45-28 in the 2015 TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville. Iowa won the first ever meeting in 1982, winning 28-22 in Atlanta. The Volunteers were also victorious in 1987.

Iowa finished their season with a 10-3 overall record winning the Big Ten West Division title.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning could bring slick road conditions...
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning could bring slick road conditions to Eastern Iowa
It’s the most important game of the season for the Hawkeyes on Saturday,
One local Hawkeye bar owner says there has been a change in game-day trends
Luke Eckardt poses on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct....
Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget
Bridge collapse causes fertilizer and diesel to enter Tarkio River near Stanton (Photo by:...
Iowa bridge collapse causes chemicals to enter Tarkio River

Latest News

The Iowa State football team (7-5, 6-3 Big 12) has accepted an invitation to play in the 65th...
Iowa State to Face Memphis in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, December 3rd, 2023
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, December 3rd, 2023
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, December 3rd, 2023
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, December 3rd, 2023
Iowa struggles on offense, and with turnovers, loses to Michigan 26-0 in Big Ten Championship...
Iowa struggles on offense, and with turnovers, loses to Michigan 26-0 in Big Ten Championship game