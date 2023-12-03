Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Fiery crash on New Hampshire interstate sets off ammunition

Police lights
Police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOW, N.H. (AP) — A fiery crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire set off hundreds of rounds of ammunition before firefighters were able to douse the blaze, state police said.

State Police received a report of a vehicle being driven erratically Saturday afternoon before hitting a concrete barrier, bouncing across all lanes of traffic and colliding with another vehicle. The vehicle came to a stop in woods near the highway, where a fire erupted, troopers said.

All three occupants escaped the vehicle. Troopers said one was taken to a hospital with significant injuries; one occupant was arrested on several warrants.

There were no injuries to the occupant of the other vehicle, troopers said.

As the vehicle burned, several hundred rounds of ammunition began detonating before firefighters arrived to contain the blaze, which shut down several lanes of travel, troopers said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning could bring slick road conditions...
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning could bring slick road conditions to Eastern Iowa
It’s the most important game of the season for the Hawkeyes on Saturday,
One local Hawkeye bar owner says there has been a change in game-day trends
Luke Eckardt poses on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct....
Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget
Bridge collapse causes fertilizer and diesel to enter Tarkio River near Stanton (Photo by:...
Iowa bridge collapse causes chemicals to enter Tarkio River

Latest News

Police confirmed four people were killed in a stabbing in New York and two officers sustained...
Man fatally stabs 4 family members, including 2 children, before police shoot and kill him
Police say a man stabbed and killed four of his family members. He also reportedly injured 2...
4 people killed, 2 officers injured in New York stabbing
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
Pentagon says a US warship, commercial ships attacked in Red Sea. Houthis claim attacking 2 ships
Philippine president blames foreign militants for a bombing that killed 4 Christian worshippers
Philippine president blames foreign militants for a bombing that killed 4 Christian worshippers