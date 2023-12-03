Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

DeSantis marks Iowa milestone as caucuses near. Trump says his rival’s campaign is in deep trouble

DeSantis marks Iowa milestone as caucuses near. Trump says his rival's campaign is in deep...
DeSantis marks Iowa milestone as caucuses near. Trump says his rival's campaign is in deep trouble(Gage Skidmore | MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — Ron DeSantis completed his campaign promise to visit each of Iowa’s 99 counties, crossing a symbolic but also tactical threshold by telling his audience in a central Iowa town “this should show you that I consider myself a servant, not a ruler.”

Former President Donald Trump, who still remains far ahead of DeSantis, mocked him at a larger rally about 100 miles away on Saturday and said the Florida governor’s campaign was falling “like a very seriously wounded bird.”

In that way, the Florida governor’s moment, much like the months of campaigning so far, took place under Trump’s towering shadow.

The presence of Trump on DeSantis’ day of accomplishment underscores the challenge he and other Trump rivals face in Iowa. DeSantis has said he expects to win the caucuses. He’s focused much of his campaign on the state and a super PAC supporting him has invested more than $16 million in advertising and more on building a campaign organization for the Jan. 15 caucuses.

But even with the endorsement of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, DeSantis has not cut into Trump’s huge lead and is facing new pressure from the campaign of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley.

His political operation lost another top official on Saturday. Kristin Davison resigned from the Never Back Down super PAC less than two weeks after taking over from the previous CEO following his departure, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal operations. Politico first reported Davison’s departure.

Never Back Down spokesperson Jess Szymanski said that Scott Wagner would serve as the new CEO and that the group still has “the most organized, advanced caucus operation of anyone in the 2024 primary field.”

DeSantis portrayed the timeworn feat for presidential candidates of visiting all of Iowa’s counties as an adventure for his family. On one visit, he went to the “Field of Dreams” baseball movie set and pitched to his children on a baseball diamond cut into a cornfield.

Stops at famous bakeries and ice cream parlors made for quaint stories about his family, including wife and three young children, trekking across Iowa since May. But the mission taught him more, he said.

“You meet people, rustle up some votes,” he said at an events center in Jasper County, just east of Des Moines in central Iowa. “But is it just all about politics?”

Trump has savaged DeSantis, mostly criticizing him as disloyal for running against Trump after seeking his endorsement when DeSantis first ran for governor.

“We hit him very hard and he’s been falling out of the air like a very seriously wounded bird,” Trump said during his Cedar Rapids event, twirling his right index finger to symbolize what he says was DeSantis’ fall.

DeSantis advisers argue that making stops in each county on Iowa’s sprawling checkerboard can squeeze critical support out of small rural counties while also demonstrating a commitment to courting all parts of the state.

But he is facing internal problems within his political operation — with two key officials leaving the major super PAC supporting him — and a challenge from Haley as the chief competitor to Trump. She has been rising in early-state polls and picked up the support of Americans for Prosperity, the political arm of the powerful Koch network.

Over the year, many Iowa Republicans have said that they continue to support Trump and what they see as his accomplishments, notably the nomination of three Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and abolish a federally guaranteed right to abortion.

Some Republicans feel Trump has been weakened by the indictments he faces, even if they see the cases as politically motivated. But few in the GOP field have attacked Trump as a centerpiece of their campaigns, driven by a belief that those criticisms can backfire.

Nathaniel Gavronsky, a Republican from Wayne County, Iowa, attended Trump’s event in Cedar Rapids. Gavronsky said he had met every candidate in the January caucuses and was likely to support North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Gavronsky said DeSantis’ visit to all 99 counties helped his campaign, “but the problem is you can’t go there with rhetoric. You have to actually take harder questions.”

“Trump’s going to win,” he said. “If it gets to the point where Trump might not win my caucus, I’ll jump ship and make sure Trump gets in there.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning could bring slick road conditions...
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning could bring slick road conditions to Eastern Iowa
It’s the most important game of the season for the Hawkeyes on Saturday,
One local Hawkeye bar owner says there has been a change in game-day trends
Luke Eckardt poses on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct....
Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget
Bridge collapse causes fertilizer and diesel to enter Tarkio River near Stanton (Photo by:...
Iowa bridge collapse causes chemicals to enter Tarkio River

Latest News

FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
The Pentagon says a US warship and multiple commercial ships have come under attack in the Red Sea
Refugee women empowered an Iowa nonprofit's new program
Refugee women empowered by an Iowa nonprofit’s new program
Shed completely destroyed after Cedar Rapids Fire
Shed completely destroyed after Cedar Rapids Fire
Iowa City band holds concert to raise funds for Project Holiday
Iowa City band holds concert to raise funds for Project Holiday
Hot Wheels for little Hawkeyes
Hot Wheels for little Hawkeyes