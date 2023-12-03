Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Clouds Continue To Linger For Monday

Mostly Cloudy skies will be the rule this evening. Details here.
By Erik Dean
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After seeing snow showers across Eastern Iowa last night and into the morning hours, we stayed partly to mostly sunny throughout the afternoon hours. We will see some cloud cover as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s.
Overnight lows will be in the 20s.(KCRG)

Patchy fog is most certainly not out of the question.

Highs Tomorrow will be in the 30s & 40s
Highs Tomorrow will be in the 30s & 40s(KCRG)

As we head into Monday, we will stay Mostly Cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Mixed precipitation is not out of the realm of possiblity for Monday Night, but in terms of accumulation, very little accumulation is expected.

Pinpoint Futurecast shows cloud cover across Eastern Iowa for Monday
Pinpoint Futurecast shows cloud cover across Eastern Iowa for Monday(KCRG)

We will stay in the 30s for Tuesday and even into Wednesday for the most part.

Some places will get into the 40s before a nice warm up as we head into Thursday and Friday.

Thursday and Friday will stay Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next chance of precipitation is Friday night and next weekend.

We will drop the temperatures again next weekend with highs in the 40s for Saturday and upper 30s for Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning could bring slick road conditions...
Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning could bring slick road conditions to Eastern Iowa
It’s the most important game of the season for the Hawkeyes on Saturday,
One local Hawkeye bar owner says there has been a change in game-day trends
Luke Eckardt poses on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct....
Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget
Bridge collapse causes fertilizer and diesel to enter Tarkio River near Stanton (Photo by:...
Iowa bridge collapse causes chemicals to enter Tarkio River

Latest News

Mostly Cloudy skies will be the rule this evening. Details here.
Your First Alert Forecast
Morning snow and fog impact travel conditions
Morning snow and fog impact travel conditions
KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday, Morning, December 3rd
Morning snow and fog impact travel conditions
Morning snow and fog impact travel conditions