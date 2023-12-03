Clouds Continue To Linger For Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After seeing snow showers across Eastern Iowa last night and into the morning hours, we stayed partly to mostly sunny throughout the afternoon hours. We will see some cloud cover as we head into the evening and overnight hours.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s. (KCRG)

Patchy fog is most certainly not out of the question.

Highs Tomorrow will be in the 30s & 40s (KCRG)

As we head into Monday, we will stay Mostly Cloudy with highs in the upper 30s. Mixed precipitation is not out of the realm of possiblity for Monday Night, but in terms of accumulation, very little accumulation is expected.

Pinpoint Futurecast shows cloud cover across Eastern Iowa for Monday (KCRG)

We will stay in the 30s for Tuesday and even into Wednesday for the most part.

Some places will get into the 40s before a nice warm up as we head into Thursday and Friday.

Thursday and Friday will stay Mostly Sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next chance of precipitation is Friday night and next weekend.

We will drop the temperatures again next weekend with highs in the 40s for Saturday and upper 30s for Sunday.

