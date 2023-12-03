Bazaar returns to Iowa City Public Library

Show You Care
By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA CITY Iowa (KCRG) - A craft fair made it’s in person return in Iowa City for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Iowa City Public Library’s Arts and Crafts Bazaar happened Saturday.

Organizers say the bazaar was a long-standing tradition in the library before the pandemic hit. For its return, over 1,000 items were donated by local artists and crafters to be sold.

Money raised at the event goes back to the library to support their book collection, programs, and staff education.

Library staff say these fundraisers help them give back to guests of all ages.

”Donations to the foundation really help our library expand our services and be responsive to public needs. I’m really proud of the way in which the foundation is able to apply for grants, things that help support digital literacy for people of all ages and early literacy for the entire community,” said Katie Roche, development director of the Iowa City Public Library Friends Foundation.

A special guest also stopped by Santa visited the Bazaar ahead of his Christmas deliveries.

