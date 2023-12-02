Tiffin man arrested as part of narcotics investigation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Juan Daniel Lopez, a 36-year-old man from Tiffin was arrested as part of a narcotics investigation.

During the investigation, the United States Postal Inspector intercepted a package that was being sent to Lopez. The package was opened, which was allowed by a search warrant. 490 grams of a white powdery substance was found in the package. The substance presumptively tested positive for cocaine. More search warrants were issued for Lopez’s vehicles and residence. During the search, law enforcement found packaging materials, digital scales, five firearms, and ammunition.

Lopez has been charged with a Controlled Substance Violation, which is a B Felony. Lopez has also been charged with Failure to Affix Drug Stamp, which is a D Felony.

The Johnson County Drug Task Force investigated the case with help from the Muscatine County Drug Task Force and the United States Postal Inspector.

