Serious injuries reported after two-vehicle accident on C St. SW
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 pm, officials responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on C St SW.
Officials say the accident involves persons with serious injuries and the road is temporarily closed.
Drivers should seek an alternate route on C St SW between Ely Road and Kirkwood Parkway until early Saturday morning.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.