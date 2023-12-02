CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a gray morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

The Weekend

A few flurries fell last night and flurries and drizzle will be possible across Eastern Iowa today. Highs this afternoon will be upper 30s and low 40s. Rain and snow showers are expected overnight beginning between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in our south zone and moving to the northeast. The main line of rain and snow showers will stay east of I-380. Snow showers are in the forecast for Sunday morning with the heaviest precipitation still expected east of I-380 and lighter amounts farther west. Overall, a trace to 2 inches of snow is expected, which is enough for slick spots to develop on roadways. Therefore, be cautious on roads Saturday night and Sunday, especially on untreated areas, bridges, and overpasses. After the snow exits the area by noon, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Rain and snow showers Saturday night and into Sunday morning could bring slick road conditions to Eastern Iowa (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

After Sunday, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Monday through Friday with gradually rising high temperatures. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s are expected by Friday.

