One local Hawkeye bar owner says there has been a change in game-day trends

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s the most important game of the season for the Hawkeyes; on Saturday, Iowa takes on Michigan in the “Big Ten Championship” in Indianapolis.

One local Hawkeye bar owner said these last few years they’ve seen some trends in people eating that they hadn’t seen in past years.

The day before game day at the “Fieldhouse 1st Ave.” in Cedar Rapids is a day to prepare for what’s to come. Dozens of fans like Brett Zierath packing the bar.

“Being a Hawkeye fan is more than just wins and losses,” he said.

While Zierath was looking forward to the game.

“I want a pick-six,” he said.

Owner Carrie Kraklio said business has changed over the last few years even with a winning season like the Hawks saw this year. Usually, these tables at the “Fieldhouse 1st Ave.” filled an hour before the game, and people would celebrate every time the Hawkeyes scored. That hasn’t been the case lately.

“Last year was one of the worst years for a fan base, just the frustration,” said Kraklio. “This year has been a little better since they announced a change in coaching possibilities.”

Kraklio plans to make the trip to Indianapolis to watch her beloved Hawkeyes in person. She said she hoped they could beat the odds.

“Hopefully, I am the good luck charm,” she said while laughing.

Zierath and other fans who don’t have travel plans will watch the game from the stools back at the bar.

“We are behind, we are down in the spread,” he said. " I think it’s a 20-point spread. We really need a pick-six. We really need the defense to show up.”

