None injured after Cedar Rapids house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to the 4000 Block of F Avenue Northeast after receiving a report of smoke coming from a single story home. Once the crew arrived at the scene, they saw a little smoke coming from an attic vent.

The firefighters entered the home through the front door and found smoke on the first level and a small fire above the bathroom ceiling. The first responders quickly put out the fire and the smoke was removed.

Some of the residents were at home during the fire, but no one was injured during the incident. The house sustained both smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross, the Cedar Rapids Police, and Area Ambulance Service all assisted the Cedar Rapids Fire Department during the incident. The fire is under investigation.

