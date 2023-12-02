Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

None injured after Cedar Rapids house fire

None injured after Cedar Rapids house fire
None injured after Cedar Rapids house fire(KTTC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday morning the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to the 4000 Block of F Avenue Northeast after receiving a report of smoke coming from a single story home. Once the crew arrived at the scene, they saw a little smoke coming from an attic vent.

The firefighters entered the home through the front door and found smoke on the first level and a small fire above the bathroom ceiling. The first responders quickly put out the fire and the smoke was removed.

Some of the residents were at home during the fire, but no one was injured during the incident. The house sustained both smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross, the Cedar Rapids Police, and Area Ambulance Service all assisted the Cedar Rapids Fire Department during the incident. The fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Update: Four dead after Cedar Rapids Crash
Storm to bring wintry precipitation
Storm system to bring wintry precipitation
Luke Eckardt poses on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Oct....
Former Colorado players were told they weren’t ready for Prime Time. They moved on but won’t forget
Ronald Bruce III
Cedar Rapids man sentenced after leaving scene of a crash that left a person paralyzed
Big Grove Cedar Rapids Brewery & Taproom
Big Grove sets opening date for downtown Cedar Rapids location

Latest News

Learn how to enjoy more citrus fruit in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Learn how to enjoy more citrus fruits in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Learn how to enjoy more citrus fruit in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Learn how to enjoy more citrus fruit in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Protester critically injured after setting self on fire outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta
Protester critically injured after setting self on fire outside Israeli consulate in Atlanta
Tiffin man arrested as part of narcotics investigation
Tiffin Man arrested as part of narcotics investigation