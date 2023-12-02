Linn County Mental Health Access Center expands hours to 24/7

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One survey found that almost one in five Iowans is dealing with some form of mental illness. And the group “Mental Health America” reports nearly 200,000 adults with any mental illness say they didn’t receive any treatment.

The Linn County Mental Health Access Center hopes to change that.

“We realize that mental health and substance use, specifically in the crisis world, is not a Monday through Friday, 8-5 type thing.” said Erin Foster, Linn County Mental Health Access Center Director.

The center has always aimed to offer services on a 24/7 basis since its opening in 2021, as she says waiting for care can be dangerous.

“Anytime people are in need and need to talk to someone or need to be connected to services or just have that person to sit next to them and tell them “This is okay, we’re going to work together,” that has to happen all hours of the day.” said Foster.

Services include providing meetings with a counselor, safe places to sleep and get sober from drugs or alcohol, triage care, and more.

But Foster says one of the most important aspects of the center is that it’s also a hospital and jail diversion center.

She says patients can go to the Center and get the help they need without overwhelming hospitals or being taken to jail. And based on the center’s data, it seems to be working.

“We ask people, ‘If the access center didn’t exist, what would you have done? Where would you have gone?’ And we see month and month again that we are seeing a high percentage of individuals that are noting ‘I would have gone to the emergency room, I would have called 911, I would have gotten EMS engaged, or historically, I was engaged with law enforcement and I ended up in jail.’” said Foster.

As for what’s next, she says the biggest challenge has been trying to establish themselves as a notable resource center for those in need.

“We also are fighting history. Again, as I said, our near-normal go-to is to call 911, present to the ER, to get law enforcement engaged. And so, there’s that little bit of trying to get people’s minds changed on that this is another option outside of that.” said Foster.

In addition, Foster says there is a misconception that the holidays are the busiest time of year for mental health professionals. Though she says they’re actually seeing a lull in requests for services right now, but expects to see those numbers rise again in the springtime.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.