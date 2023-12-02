Show You Care
Learn how to enjoy more citrus fruits in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Caitlyn Ferin
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Caitlyn Ferin shares ways to enjoy more citrus fruits in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Winter is the best time for citrus. The fruit is at its tastiest, it’s affordable, and citrus is an excellent source of Vitamin C which helps your immune system (very important this time of year).

So, you’ve stocked up, what do you do with your citrus?

First, you’ve got the zest. This is bright, fragrant and a little can go a long way. Try adding a little zest into baked goods, salads, pastas, cocktails, and sauces.

The pith is the white portion right under the zest. It can be bitter so when using the zest, avoid the pith.

The flesh pairs well with chicken and fish. I always add a slice or two when cooking salmon or tilapia.

Grapefruit in salads is a personal favorite because that tang pairs so nicely with greens, avocado, and feta. You can even use the juice of any citrus in your dressings- this would take the place of the vinegar in dressings. Just shake it up with a little olive oil salt and pepper and you have a bright and refreshing dressing.

For more citrus tips and recipes, head to fareway.com

