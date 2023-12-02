Show You Care
Jay and Roy Higgins ready for a reunion in Indianapolis

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Roy Higgins knew his son was going to be special.

“I knew Jay was special at three years old. He was advanced, full of energy, and just special little kid different from others,” Roy Higgins, the Iowa senior linebacker’s father, said. “I could tell.”

Jay Higgins was a star at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory Academy in Indianapolis.

“He was always advanced, Brebeuf helped even develop him more,” said Roy. “It’s where he gained a lot of his communication and leadership skills.”

Roy said Iowa was the easy choice for his son, who became an All-BIg Ten linebacker in 2023.

“Iowa, in my opinion, is another extension of Brebeuf, it was an easy fit,” Roy said. “I love Hawkeye nation. I love Iowa City, and I’m just ready to go Hawks! Hawk, Hawk, Hawk!”

