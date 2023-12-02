Show You Care
Iowa vs. Michigan, Big Ten Championship game: Where to watch, keys to the game

From Hayden Fry’s trademark 9-7 victory in Ann Arbor in 1981 to the unforgettable 14-13 win in Iowa City in 2016, the Hawkeyes have had a few dandies against th
By Jack Lido and KCRG Staff
Updated: moments ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KCRG) - Iowa (10-2), has been able to win close games, they’ve been able to win as underdogs, and they’ve been able to win in unexpected ways all season.

A win over No. 2 Michigan (12-0) in Saturday’s Big Ten Championship would be the most unexpected of the season, and perhaps one of the bigger upsets in Iowa football history.

The game is set for 7:15 p.m. central time on Saturday. It can be seen on FOX and heard on the Hawkeye Radio Network.

Michigan is a 21.5-point favorite according to Circa Sports. The over/under is set at 35 points. Iowa is +1325 on the money line.

The Wolverines boast the best scoring defense in the country, allowing 10.25 points per game. Defensive back Will Johnson and defensive lineman Mason Graham each earned a spot on the coaches’ All-Big Ten first team.

No. 16 Iowa will have to beat overwhelming odds on this side of the ball. Their offense ranks 121st in the country, scoring 18 points per game.

The Hawkeyes have relied heavily on their defense, which ranks fourth in the nation allowing 12.17 points per game. All-Big Ten selections Jay Higgins, Joe Evans, Sebastian Castro, and Nick Jackson will be in charge of stopping Michigan’s potent rushing offense.

Big Ten running back of the year Blake Corum has rushed for 976 yards on the season, accounting for 22 touchdowns.

“It’s gonna be up to us to dominate the line of scrimmage like it is every week,” said senior linebacker Jay Higgins. “My job is really to help my defensive linemen, so the faster I can get those guys off double teams, the better off we’ll be.”

J.J. McCarthy was named Big Ten quarterback of the year, throwing 19 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He leads the conference with a 176.8 passer rating.

“Yeah, I mean he can extend plays, he can make plays with his feet. I mean he’s one of those guys that will make plays regardless of where he’s at, what he’s doing,” said senior linebacker Nick Jackson. “Shoot, you just gotta go out there (and) you have to compete. Trust your game plan and see where you’re at at the end.”

Iowa will try to pull off the upset on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

