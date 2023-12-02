Iowa bridge collapse causes chemicals to enter Tarkio River

Show You Care
Bridge collapse causes fertilizer and diesel to enter Tarkio River near Stanton (Photo by: Iowa DNR)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST
STANTON, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:30 am, emergency crews responded to a report of a fertilizer spreader falling in the Tarkio River following a bridge collapse near Stanton.

Officials say the bridge collapse ruptured a fuel tank and caused an unknown amount of fertilizer and approximately 100 gallons of diesel to enter the waterway.

Officials with the Iowa DNR say that booms were placed downstream and samples will be sent to the State Hygenic Lab to be tested.

No dead fish were observed. Cleanup efforts are ongoing at this time.

