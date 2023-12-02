Hometown Holiday Treats: TV9 Shares their favorite holiday recipes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you need some inspiration for what holiday treats to make this year, TV9 has you covered with our favorite Hometown Holiday Treats!

Emily’s Chocolate Covered PB Patties -

Recipe:

Regular and White Chocolate Almond bark

Ritz crackers

Peanut Butter

Parchment paper

Spread peanut butter between two Ritz crackers. Repeat until you have the desired amount. Melt two parts chocolate almond bark and one part white chocolate almond bark in the microwave. Dip pre-made Ritz cracker sandwiches into melted almond bark and place on parchment paper to set. Once set, place in container or sandwich bag. Keep in a container or place in the freezer or fridge. Enjoy!

Mollie’s Chocolate Crinkles -

Recipe:

2 cups sugar

1/2 cup vegetable oil

2 teaspoons vanilla

4 squares (1 oz each) unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled

4 eggs

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup powdered sugar

Mix sugar, oil, vanilla and chocolate. Mix in eggs, one at a time. Stir in flour, baking powder and salt. Cover and refrigerate at least 3 hours. Heat oven to 350°. Drop dough by teaspoonfuls into powdered sugar; roll around to coat. Shape into balls. Place about 2 inches apart on greased cookie sheet. Bake until almost no indentation remains when touched. 10 to 12 minutes.

