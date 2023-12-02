Former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor remembered as “pioneer, role model” for women

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court, passed away at the age of 93. The court announced on Friday that she died of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness in Arizona.

Then-President Ronald Reagan appointed her to the nation’s highest court in 1981. She was known as a moderate conservative who upheld abortion rights and affirmative action. Her vote in the 2000 Bush vs. Gore case helped ensure George W. Bush would become President.

In 2018, O’Connor revealed she had Alzheimer’s. She also expressed gratitude for what she called the many blessings in her life.

She was an inspiration to many women in the legal profession. University of Iowa College of Law Professor Josephine Gittler says Former Justice O’Connor was a personal heroine to her. Gittler knows firsthand what it was like starting a career in law at time when few women were in the field. In 1973, the University of Iowa’s College of Law hired Gittler as its first female faculty member.

Now, 50 years later, she says O’Connor’s legacy is evident in several classrooms at UI. “Obviously, I was the only woman and women law students were a minority. That’s no longer true. It’s an example of what she led the way in, that we now have almost half the class usually being women,” says Gittler.

And though O’Connor retired from the bench in 2006, Gittler says she continued to do critical work as an advocate for civic education. “We need, in order to have a vibrant democracy that adheres to our constitution and the rule of law, we need an educated citizenry,” says Gittler. She described O’Connor as a pioneer and role model, who broke a big hole in the glass ceiling for women in the legal profession.

“It’s very gratifying to me personally, and I know, it was very gratifying, I’m sure, to Justice O’Connor to see the progress that women had made, in her lifetime, in the legal profession,” says Gittler.

