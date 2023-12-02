Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor remembered as “pioneer, role model” for women

She was 93 years old.
By Becky Phelps
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court, passed away at the age of 93. The court announced on Friday that she died of complications related to advanced dementia and a respiratory illness in Arizona.

Then-President Ronald Reagan appointed her to the nation’s highest court in 1981. She was known as a moderate conservative who upheld abortion rights and affirmative action. Her vote in the 2000 Bush vs. Gore case helped ensure George W. Bush would become President.

In 2018, O’Connor revealed she had Alzheimer’s. She also expressed gratitude for what she called the many blessings in her life.

She was an inspiration to many women in the legal profession. University of Iowa College of Law Professor Josephine Gittler says Former Justice O’Connor was a personal heroine to her. Gittler knows firsthand what it was like starting a career in law at time when few women were in the field. In 1973, the University of Iowa’s College of Law hired Gittler as its first female faculty member.

Now, 50 years later, she says O’Connor’s legacy is evident in several classrooms at UI. “Obviously, I was the only woman and women law students were a minority. That’s no longer true. It’s an example of what she led the way in, that we now have almost half the class usually being women,” says Gittler.

And though O’Connor retired from the bench in 2006, Gittler says she continued to do critical work as an advocate for civic education. “We need, in order to have a vibrant democracy that adheres to our constitution and the rule of law, we need an educated citizenry,” says Gittler. She described O’Connor as a pioneer and role model, who broke a big hole in the glass ceiling for women in the legal profession.

“It’s very gratifying to me personally, and I know, it was very gratifying, I’m sure, to Justice O’Connor to see the progress that women had made, in her lifetime, in the legal profession,” says Gittler.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County (not a...
Cougar sighted in rural Allamakee County
Ronald Bruce III
Cedar Rapids man sentenced after leaving scene of a crash that left a person paralyzed
Storm to bring wintry precipitation
Storm system to bring wintry precipitation
Rain changing to snow will impact the Friday morning commute.
Mild today, but wintry weather awaits us on Friday in two doses
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
It’s a circus atmosphere when Caitlin Clark plays. The Iowa star is savoring every bit of it

Latest News

It’s the most important game of the season for the Hawkeyes on Saturday,
One local Hawkeye bar owner says there has been a change in game-day trends
Two vehicle accident on C. St. SW
Serious injuries reported after two-vehicle accident on C St. SW
Bridge collapse causes fertilizer and diesel to enter Tarkio River near Stanton (Photo by:...
Iowa bridge collapse causes chemicals to enter Tarkio River
Vivek Ramaswamy is one of two republican presidential candidates to come out against using...
Election 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy speaks out against proposed carbon capture pipelines