Following death of hockey player, a handful of Iowa Heartlanders are wearing protective neck guards

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - About a month ago, American hockey player Adam Johnson died following a tragic incident on the ice. Johnson was playing with the Nottingham Panthers, a British professional club, when a skate sliced his neck. Members of the Iowa Heartlanders in Coralville started wearing more protective gear following the incident.

In a professional hockey game on October 28th in England, Johnson was involved in a serious on-ice collision where his neck was cut by a skate blade. The 29-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“When things like that happen, it sends a shockwave through the whole hockey community, the whole universe,” Iowa Heartlanders captain Kevin McKernan said.

Video of the incident and news of Johnson’s passing spread quickly throughout the hockey community.

“It’s very unfortunate, very tragic. I tried not to see it but it’s almost impossible with Twitter and social media these days,” McKernan added.

“It’s so unfortunate. It’s scary and for me it was hard to watch,” Iowa Heartlanders head coach Derek Damon said.

In the wake of the tragedy, it prompted a handful of Iowa Heartlanders to invest in a protective neck guard.

“I’ve been wearing it for a couple weeks now and it’s like a little Under Armor shirt with a little extension, so it’s not bad at all,” McKernan explained.

“I don’t notice it out there. Especially after the unfortunate passing, I think it was just kind of a wake up call that we should all be wearing them. Even for my family, having them feel safe when I’m out there and for myself, it makes me feel a lot better,” Iowa Heartlanders defenseman Landon Kosior said.

Neck guards are not required for players to wear in the ECHL, however the league did mandate wrist guards and cut-resistant socks ahead of the season. Damon said he supports additional mandates to keep players safe.

“With the speed of the game, the way that guys are so big and so fast now, these accident are happening more frequently,” he said. “Anyway we can protect the athletes, that’s the most important thing is player safety.”

Neck guards have been in high demand. It took weeks for Yuki Miura, who is in his third season with the club, to have his arrive in Iowa. Kosior said his parents picked one up for him in Canada.

“My parents were coming up from home a week after that incident happened, so I just texted them and asked if they could bring me up one because I think they’re kind of hard to find,” Kosior.

The incident involving Johnson still weighs heavily on the players minds, but adding this extra piece of protective gear has given them piece of mind out on the ice.

“I was a little worried after that incident. Even the games, we had a couple games after where I wasn’t able to wear one, I was just kind of in my head worrying about stuff like that during the game. I think as soon as I had it, I felt safer and got back to playing my game,” Kosior said.

“I got a wife back home, family back home, child on the way, so it’s kind of more than hockey at this point,” McKernan said. “You don’t want to be out there thinking about that while you’re trying to make plays. You got to feel safe out there.”

