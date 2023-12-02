Election 2024: Vivek Ramaswamy speaks out against proposed carbon capture pipelines

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Only two Republican presidential candidates publicly say they’re opposed to the land for these proposed pipelines being taken by eminent domain - Ryan Binkley and Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy says he came to his stance after months of listening to Iowans on the issue.

“We’re not going to stop until we actually get a solid answer on what the heck is the objective here. How does it advance the public interest? I don’t think it does and I stand for speaking that hard truth,” Ramaswamy said.

The Iowa Utilities Board is debating a permit for the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline. Much of the anger comes from plans to use eminent domain to get the land for the pipeline. Ramaswamy says that isn’t just an Iowa issue. “But a lot of it’s not just a state’s issue when the subsidy is coming from the federal government. So it’s a state issue and a federal issue. So what I would do is I swear an oath to the Constitution. I don’t think that subsidy could be paid by the federal government to actors that are using unconstitutional eminent domain. That’s what I would stand for,” Ramaswamy said.

Sheryl Soden’s family farm in Kossuth County would be affected by the pipeline. Soden says even if it wasn’t her family farm, she still views it as an attack on agriculture. “Our farmers are the salt of the earth. We need to preserve every farm that we have. We need the young people coming up, and if a farm is destroyed, the young son coming up he’s not going to want to want to farm that,” Soden said.

Soden says Ramaswamy’s new stance isn’t shifting her Caucus support just yet. “I’m a Trumpster. Vivek has got a brilliant future. Brilliant,” Soden said.

Soden says she wants Trump to come out against the pipelines too. “He has to. If he wants to win Iowa, he has to,” Soden said.

Ramaswamy says coming out against pipelines isn’t just about getting Iowan’s support - but spotlighting the issue.

“Well, I hope it raises the profile of the issue. I think the voters are quickly learning that there’s a difference between the puppet masters and the puppets they wield,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy is running fourth in most polls. He believes that’s because his supporters are younger, first-time caucusgoers who aren’t getting polled. That’s why he thinks he can still pull off a surprise come Caucus night.

We reached out to Summit Carbon Solutions to get their take but did not hear back.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.