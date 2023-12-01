Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Wintry weather with travel impacts continues through the weekend

By Joe Winters
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It may take more time for your morning commute as wintry precipitation moves through.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Overnight an area of low pressure moves across the Mississippi Valley spreading clouds and moisture into the state. The best chance for rain and snow showers will be along and south of Highway 20. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Iowa where the impacts will be most common.

Winter Weather Advisory
Winter Weather Advisory(KCRG)

Look for slick road conditions through the morning with some ice and snow accumulations possible. A second push of wintry precipitation moves on Friday night. Overall, a trace to 2″ of snow is possible.

Snowfall Forecast
Snowfall Forecast(KCRG)

After some drizzle and flurries on Saturday another round of slick travel is possible Saturday night and Sunday. Stay up to date with the latest forecast from the First Alert Storm Team.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old missing man was...
22-year-old found dead hours after crash in Muscatine County
US 151 at Mile Marker 43 near Springville
Two injured following crash on Highway 151 near Springville
Brandon Jones
Police arrest man for allegedly bringing gun to Iowa City elementary school
Michael Ray Schlicht
California homicide victim identified as being from Cedar Rapids
Friday Pinpoint Futurecast
While Thursday remains quiet, we are tracking wintry precipitation with slick travel as early as Friday

Latest News

KCRG First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow will impact the Friday morning commute.
Mild today, but wintry weather awaits us on Friday in two doses
Today is another seasonal and quiet day with highs into the 40s and a few could even reach 50...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday, Afternoon, November 30th