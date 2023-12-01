Watching for slick road potential as rain, snow move through

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Precipitation is possible in parts of the TV9 viewing area on Friday, likely falling in a couple of rounds throughout the day.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Noon for parts of the area, generally our counties south of U.S. Highway 30 with a couple of exceptions.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Areas of rain are shifting through the Midwest ahead of an area of low pressure, entering southeast Iowa this morning. This precipitation is pushing into some drier air, causing slow progress of the rain and a sharp northern edge to where it is falling. It’s also moving into a generally cooler air mass, which could introduce the potential for mixed precipitation as we go through the morning hours. This would likely take the form of rain or snow, though an isolated patch or two of freezing rain for a brief period cannot be ruled out.

A couple of things are working in our favor to avoid widespread wintry issues so far today. First, temperatures are running a little warmer than anticipated, which means more of southeast Iowa will see just plain rain. In addition, the drier air mentioned above is cutting into the northward extent of any precipitation. Areas from along and northwest of a line from Grinnell to Cedar Rapids to Dubuque may have trouble coming by much rain or snow at all as a result, with none expected in most of our northern zones.

Still, the risk for some slick roadways in portions of the viewing area is there this morning, so please use caution if you see wintry precipitation falling. Pay attention to the air temperature in your particular area; if it is near or below 32 degrees, anticipate the potential for some slippery spots. If it is above that range, and you see liquid rain falling, then the concern will be less.

A relative lull in precipitation chances is likely for a good portion of the afternoon before a second round of some rain or snow could move in this evening. This round also carries the potential for some light snow accumulations where conditions are cold enough, which poses the threat to cause some slick roads. If you have evening plans tonight, I wouldn’t cancel them but consider giving yourself a little extra time to get to them.

Between these two rounds, there’s still the potential for some snow accumulation in a narrow band. Most folks within the white area outlined on the map below will be on the lower end of the accumulation range, but a lucky few could still wind up with an inch or two at most.

A little bit of snow may still accumulate in parts of eastern Iowa on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (KCRG)

Additional chances for some rain or snow will continue into the weekend. The first comes in the form of a little bit of light drizzle or flurry activity on Saturday, but impacts from this should be very minimal. Another round of some light rain or snow appears possible by Saturday night into early Sunday. While amounts here will also be on the lighter side, this is a time period where a few slick roads may develop where snow falls. This event may favor the northern viewing area a bit more than the south. Similar to today, don’t cancel plans but put the potential for a longer drive in your plans.

Next week, things generally look quieter, but a little bit of a rain/snow mix moves through on Monday night for parts of the area. Otherwise, expect dry conditions with temperatures near or just above normal for this time of year for the first half of the week. Later in the week, warmer air moves into the viewing area and pushes high temperatures into the upper 40s to low 50s.

