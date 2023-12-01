Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Storm system to bring wintry precipitation

The second system of the fall season brings wintry precipitation to the state. We are looking for an overnight start 3:00 am-6:00 am from south to north.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The second system of the fall season brings wintry precipitation to the state. 

We are looking for an overnight start 3:00 am-6:00 am from south to north.  The farther south you’re the better chances more rain will fall, while a mix or snow is excepted as far north as Highway 20.

Our morning commute will feature a variety of wintry precipitation.  This is the time you need to slow down as snow, rain, and some freezing rain is possible.  Overall, on Friday a trace to 2″ of snowfall is possible, and up to 0.10″ of ice.  Any am out of ice or snow causes slick travel conditions which can lead to travel troubles.  The best advice when driving in rain and snow is to take it slow.

A second round of snow moves through eastern Iowa Friday afternoon and evening with slick spots and stretches.  If that is not enough, after some flurries and drizzle Saturday, Saturday, and Sunday feature another chance for rain and snow, with the current track taking it a bit farther to the north.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Muscatine County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 22-year-old missing man was...
22-year-old found dead hours after crash in Muscatine County
US 151 at Mile Marker 43 near Springville
Two injured following crash on Highway 151 near Springville
Brandon Jones
Police arrest man for allegedly bringing gun to Iowa City elementary school
Michael Ray Schlicht
California homicide victim identified as being from Cedar Rapids
Friday Pinpoint Futurecast
While Thursday remains quiet, we are tracking wintry precipitation with slick travel as early as Friday

Latest News

Storm to bring wintry precipitation
Storm to bring wintry precipitation
Expert explains process that uncovered homicide victim, Michael Schlicht’s identity nearly 50...
Expert explains process that uncovered homicide victim, Michael Schlicht’s identity nearly 50 years after his death
Modern DNA technology helped identify a missing Cedar Rapids teenager, nearly 50 years after...
Expert explains process that uncovered homicide victim, Michael Schlicht’s identity nearly 50 years after his death
Ronald Bruce III
Cedar Rapids man sentenced after leaving scene of a crash that left a person paralyzed