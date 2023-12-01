Storm system to bring wintry precipitation

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The second system of the fall season brings wintry precipitation to the state.

We are looking for an overnight start 3:00 am-6:00 am from south to north. The farther south you’re the better chances more rain will fall, while a mix or snow is excepted as far north as Highway 20.

Our morning commute will feature a variety of wintry precipitation. This is the time you need to slow down as snow, rain, and some freezing rain is possible. Overall, on Friday a trace to 2″ of snowfall is possible, and up to 0.10″ of ice. Any am out of ice or snow causes slick travel conditions which can lead to travel troubles. The best advice when driving in rain and snow is to take it slow.

A second round of snow moves through eastern Iowa Friday afternoon and evening with slick spots and stretches. If that is not enough, after some flurries and drizzle Saturday, Saturday, and Sunday feature another chance for rain and snow, with the current track taking it a bit farther to the north.

