Some see light rain or snow Friday evening, potentially more widespread light rain or snow Saturday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for some light rain and snow dot the First Alert Forecast for eastern Iowa at times through the weekend.

The first is on the way for Friday evening, with some light rain or snow possible in portions of the viewing area. Areas that saw precipitation this morning are most likely to be in line for this second round this evening, though the northward extent will still be fighting against dry air. Thus, impacts for most of the viewing area should be limited, especially in our northern zones where little to no precipitation will fall.

Where the rain and snow mix occurs, some slick spots may develop. Air temperatures initially above freezing and road temperatures hanging near or above the freezing mark will initially work against this, but as the air cools there could be some slippery roads. Pay attention to the temperature in your local area and use defensive winter driving techniques like lower speeds and greater stopping distances. The area most likely to see this type of impact this evening will be along and south of Interstate 80.

A lull in precipitation is likely overnight, with a good portion of Saturday morning and afternoon dry. A few areas of drizzle or flurries could be found during the day, when a more widespread area of light rain or snow moves in toward Saturday night and early Sunday. This batch will affect more of the viewing area, generally, than the activity we’ve seen today. However, due to the temperatures and mixed nature of what falls, snowfall accumulations should be limited.

Snowfall accumulation expected from the evening of Saturday, Dec. 2, to morning of Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. (KCRG)

Still, due to the time of day, some slick roadways will again be possible while precipitation is falling. Cancellation of plans is not necessary during this time, but be prepared to be flexible with your timing of travel if conditions warrant.

Fortunately, next week starts off quieter in eastern Iowa, with only a slight chance for rain and snow on Monday night. Temperatures will start off in the 20s for lows for the first half of the week, with highs reaching the upper 30s to around 40.

Later in the week, a more notable warmup looks likely, with temperatures during the day reaching the upper 40s to low 50s for most. A slight chance for some rain showers works into the picture for next Saturday.

