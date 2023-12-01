Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Some see light rain or snow Friday evening, potentially more widespread light rain or snow Saturday night

A little bit of rain and snow is possible Friday evening and night, with another shot at some light rain and snow Saturday night into early Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chances for some light rain and snow dot the First Alert Forecast for eastern Iowa at times through the weekend.

The first is on the way for Friday evening, with some light rain or snow possible in portions of the viewing area. Areas that saw precipitation this morning are most likely to be in line for this second round this evening, though the northward extent will still be fighting against dry air. Thus, impacts for most of the viewing area should be limited, especially in our northern zones where little to no precipitation will fall.

Where the rain and snow mix occurs, some slick spots may develop. Air temperatures initially above freezing and road temperatures hanging near or above the freezing mark will initially work against this, but as the air cools there could be some slippery roads. Pay attention to the temperature in your local area and use defensive winter driving techniques like lower speeds and greater stopping distances. The area most likely to see this type of impact this evening will be along and south of Interstate 80.

A lull in precipitation is likely overnight, with a good portion of Saturday morning and afternoon dry. A few areas of drizzle or flurries could be found during the day, when a more widespread area of light rain or snow moves in toward Saturday night and early Sunday. This batch will affect more of the viewing area, generally, than the activity we’ve seen today. However, due to the temperatures and mixed nature of what falls, snowfall accumulations should be limited.

Snowfall accumulation expected from the evening of Saturday, Dec. 2, to morning of Sunday,...
Snowfall accumulation expected from the evening of Saturday, Dec. 2, to morning of Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023.(KCRG)

Still, due to the time of day, some slick roadways will again be possible while precipitation is falling. Cancellation of plans is not necessary during this time, but be prepared to be flexible with your timing of travel if conditions warrant.

Fortunately, next week starts off quieter in eastern Iowa, with only a slight chance for rain and snow on Monday night. Temperatures will start off in the 20s for lows for the first half of the week, with highs reaching the upper 30s to around 40.

Later in the week, a more notable warmup looks likely, with temperatures during the day reaching the upper 40s to low 50s for most. A slight chance for some rain showers works into the picture for next Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cougar sighting was reported in the Village Creek area in rural Allamakee County (not a...
Cougar sighted in rural Allamakee County
Ronald Bruce III
Cedar Rapids man sentenced after leaving scene of a crash that left a person paralyzed
Rain changing to snow will impact the Friday morning commute.
Mild today, but wintry weather awaits us on Friday in two doses
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Mixed precipitation possible Friday morning, Winter Weather Advisory issued
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark signs autographs after an NCAA college basketball game against...
It’s a circus atmosphere when Caitlin Clark plays. The Iowa star is savoring every bit of it

Latest News

A little bit of rain and snow is possible Friday evening and night, with another shot at some...
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson tracks a couple of chances for light rain...
First Alert Forecast: Friday evening, December 1
As this first wave dies down, we’ll see quieter conditions this afternoon but a second wave...
First Alert Forecast
Another system late Saturday will bring some snow back to eastern Iowa.
Second round of rain this evening chances to snow late, more wintry weather this weekend